The biggest single question about Tua Tagovailoa for Miami Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
We are starting to know more about what might have happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Bills. Now there is one question above all else that needs to be answered.
With the NFLPA firing their own UNC, the unaffiliated neurological consult doctor, that means they found something wrong with how the Tua situation was handled. Four days later, Tua was hit again and this time, the outcome seems to be much worse. If nothing else, it has brought all of it to a standstill, a straight header into the NFL’s policies and procedures regarding head and neck injuries.
Still, with all the questions that remain about the ordeal, one remains for Miami Dolphins fans. Did the Dolphins knowingly help, advise, or do anything to avert the protocols given to Tua Tagovailoa in order to get him back on the field? That is the lone question that Miami Dolphins fans need to be answered more than any other.
Let’s assume that Tua found a way to circumvent the process or he was able to personally convince the UNC to clear him without the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and trainers knowing. That isn’t on the Dolphins as an organization, that is on Tua.
If the UNC made critical errors then that is on the UNC and the NFLPA who hired him, especially if for any reason he was unqualified. If the errors made were on the Miami Dolphins medical staff, they should be released from their duties as well.
All of that is out of the scope of blaming the Dolphins coaching staff, specifically Mike McDaniel. If his decision to put Tua back in the game was done so based on the medical recommendations of the UNC and the team’s own doctors, then he should be absolved of anything more than questioning whether or not he morally should have made his own decision.
What if the Dolphins’ trainers knew or other coaches knew that he was concussed and they too went along with what the UNC was saying and knew that mistakes were being made? Should they not be held accountable? To what degree? Suspension, fines, termination?
All of these questions continue to point nowhere specifically just yet but the NFL has said that once the final investigation is completed, it will all be released publicly so there are no questions but I’m sure we will all have questions, like what happens after that?