Tyreek Hill: Already more productive with Miami Dolphins than with Chiefs
Tyreek Hill is already a more productive player for the Miami Dolphins than he was for the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are a couple of reasons why.
Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes formed one of the most explosive and lethal duos that the NFL has seen in recent memory, and the Kansas City Chiefs benefitted mightily from their production. So naturally, there was plenty made about Hill’s departure for the Miami Dolphins and how it would affect both his new and former teams, and what he and Mahomes would look like without each other.
So far, so good for both players. Through three games in 2022, Mahomes has 857 passing yards and boasts an excellent 8:1 touchdown to interception ratio. There was plenty of talk about him not having a need for Hill after his 30 for 39, 360 yard and 5 touchdown performance in Week 1, and it was even more amplified by Hill’s sub-100 yard, touchdown-less performance against the Patriots.
But since then, Hill has put on some impressive showings for the Dolphins, ones that are already near the top of his game logs if you sort by yardage and catches. And given the small sample size, it wouldn’t be crazy to believe something that Chiefs fans will never admit:
Tyreek Hill is already more productive as a member of the Miami Dolphins than he ever was as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hill has played in just four games in a Dolphins uniform, compared to the 91 that he played in for Kansas City. But despite the heavy one-sided difference, 2 of his 11 highest career catch totals have come in just the last month, as he put together 10 and 11-reception performances against the Ravens and Bengals.
But it isn’t just receptions. If you look at the highest single-game yardage totals for Hill’s career, you come up with similar results. He has yet to scratch the 200-yard mark with Miami (something he did just twice in Kansas City), but he had the 4th best day of his career with 190 yards against Baltimore a couple of weeks ago, and his 160 yards in the Dolphins’ most recent game against the Bengals was good enough for his 8th best day.
Hill has been putting up the numbers in a variety of different ways, dispelling the notions that he would struggle with Tua Tagovailoa as his new quarterback. The two have connected on highlight reel-worthy deep balls, and there have been plenty of underneath throws that have resulted in big yards after catch totals, which is something that was promised by the new coaching staff.
When Tagovailoa went down with his now-infamous injury in Week 4, Hill continued his impressive season by catching a 64-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater that helped set up a Dolphins score. He may have to work on his familiarity with the new pass thrower as Tagovailoa’s recovery timetable is still very much up in the air. But if the deep connection that the two linked up on in the 3rd quarter of the Bengals game is any indication, things could be just fine for Hill and his statistical output.
Heck, if Hill is able to have that kind of success with the quarterback who backs up the one who everyone said was a downgrade from Mahomes, then perhaps Mahomes was the issue all along. Hmmmmm.