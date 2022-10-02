Mike McDaniel wanted adversity and “Fate” stepped in to give it to him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got off to a spectacular start and Mike McDaniel told his team that he wanted to see how they handled adversity. The Goddess of Fate stepped in and said, “here you go!”.
McDaniel was referencing the team’s comeback win against the Ravens in week two when they were down at the half. The team responded in the 2nd half when Tua Tagovailoa erupted for 4, fourth-quarter touchdowns and a victory.
Now, the Dolphins are facing a new kind of adversity. A potentially long absence of Tua Tagovailoa. Mike McDaniel needs to handle this “adversity” and so does his team. Teddy Bridgewater needs to step up, the Dolphins’ offensive line needs to play differently, the play calls need to be different, and everything is about to change.
We can’t forget about any investigations about the Dolphins’ involvement or handling of the Tua concussion drama, that adversity is just another that McDaniel has to endure as well as his team.
McDaniel has been characterized as a quasi-genius but this is going to test that. His offense on Sunday prior to Tua being knocked out looked incredibly promising. Now, he will have to work on developing a game plan that highlights the strengths of Teddy Bridgewater.
The season is still young and we do not know what the future will hold for the Dolphins or for Tua but we do know that if McDaniel wanted to see how the team will handle adversity, he is getting the opportunity, almost 100 fold.
Miami will next play the New York Jets a week from Sunday.