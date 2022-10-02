Skylar Thompson or Teddy Bridgewater? Fans are already asking
By Brian Miller
With Tua Tagovailoa now fully in the concussion protocol, many Miami Dolphins fans wonder if Skylar Thompson shouldn’t be the starter.
You don’t have to look deep to see why fans would want Thompson on the field over Bridgewater. His game action this year, Bridgewater’s, has been far from impressive. He was unable to generate much yardage against the Bills in his short series and on Thursday night, looked more lost than a veteran.
Thompson on the other hand won over a lot of the Dolphins fan base with a solid performance in training camp and pre-season. So much so that many fans think he should be the number two QB on the roster.
It is easy to get wrapped up in the what-if but it is also way too premature to hand over any significant amount of playing time to a 7th-round rookie quarterback.
Teddy Bridgewater may not be all that, or at least hasn’t shown he is good enough in this offense but he is still the best option for the Dolphins to succeed while Tua is out.
While I say that, it might be a good idea to keep Thompson in your mind. At some point, if Teddy-B continues to struggle, McDaniel may need to make changes that he may not want to make.
Everything will come down to how Teddy Bridgewater handles stepping into the starting role for the time being. If he can do well, the Dolphins will continue with their impressive season but if he struggles, Miami might need to consider a change, just not yet.