Tua out shouldn’t hurt nearly as bad as losing Xavien Howard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa but the Dolphins offense should still be fine, the defense without Xavien Howard is a different story.
So far, the Miami Dolphins look as though Xavien Howard will not be good to go this week. He was pulled on Thursday with a groin injury and didn’t practice on Monday because of it. Making matters worse is that Byron Jones has yet to return to practice despite being eligible to return from IR.
Without Howard this week, the Dolphins will rely heavily on their youthful group of corners. This means that the Dolphins’ front seven need to put constant pressure on Zach Wilson because if he has time in the pocket, Miami’s corner may not match as well with the improving WR group of New York.
The smart move with Howard would be to sit him out. If he stands any chance of reaggravating the groin injury, he shouldn’t play. Miami needs him deeper in the season but his absence is compounded by the Jones situation.
Byron Jones has not participated in practice sessions or training camp having undergone surgery in the offseason. He was placed on IR at the end of camp keeping him out for the first four games, Miami only knows what his status is and they don’t have to talk about IR players’ statuses.
It isn’t clear when Jones may return to the team or get activated from the IR but it would have been pretty helpful if he was able to return and play this week.
The Dolphins will entertain a three-point favorite status entering this game but that could change if more players become out.