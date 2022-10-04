5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of.
They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
The Dolphins have won four in a row but haven’t won five in a row since the mid-80s. Over the last 12 games, the Dolphins have won ten of them. That’s a big streak for the Dolphins and one they need to continue this week in New York. A loss and Miami will find themselves tied with the Gang Green.
This week, it’s not just Jets Week, it’s MetLifeTakeover week and the DolfansNYC crew have broken their previous record of game tickets sold. Needless to say, the crowd will have a large and loud Miami Dolphins contingent of fans in the stadium. So much so that almost two full sections of MetLife Stadium will be wearing the aqua and orange.
Miami is favored in this game but we know that being favored doesn’t mean much outside of betting, the Jets are coming to play and there are five players on the Jets roster that Miami has to account for. I reached out to Paul Esden, Jr. of The Jets Zone to ask him who those five players are.
These are the 5 players that Miami has to account for this week according to Paul.