3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
By Brian Miller
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players.
There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Mike Gesicki is the one player that many fans will be watching over the course of the next month. The chances of him being traded remain slim but if we break down what it might take to move him, there are possibilities.
First, a team will likely have to pony up at minimum a 3rd round draft pick because that is what Miami would likely get slotted for in the compensatory formula if he leaves in free agency next year. The third round for Gesicki might seem a little low but given the fact he will be a free agent next season and likely won’t be back unless the Dolphins value him as a receiver enough to pay a premium.
As a tight end, Gesicki is struggling with his blocking and he isn’t being flexed into the passing game enough to warrant a double-digit million-dollar contract. Gesicki is one of my favorite players on the Dolphins roster but his use through four games so far isn’t doing him justice.
Another team who would want a solid pass-catching TE that won’t need him to stay in and block regularly would be an attractive landing spot.
It’s safe to say that the days of Myles Gaskin being a featured back for the Miami Dolphins is over.
Myles Gaskin isn’t just getting reps, he isn’t even active. Gaskin has been inactive for three consecutive weeks and it appears that he won’t likely be looking to start unless an injury happens. Even then, there is no guarantee that he will be available.
Miami has opted instead to activate Salvon Ahmed ahead of him. As a result, Gaskin has little value for the Dolphins and he won’t likely be back next season. That being said, the market for Gaskin isn’t very high and the best the Dolphins could hope for is a late-round selection or a player swap.
Gaskin has given the Dolphins everything he has but it isn’t good enough in this system that is much more fast-paced.
Noah Igbinoghene should be on the trade block but like in Miami, he has little value to another team.
A team decimated in the secondary might be interested in making a move for Noah Igbinoghene. A team that believes they can develop him properly could make a move but honestly, someone might be better off trying to get him to switch to receiver.
Truth is, the Dolphins would be very fortunate if they could make a trade involving another player and Igbinoghene being a part of the deal. He simply has no value to any team at this point, including the Dolphins. If Chris Grier pulled off a trade for Igbinoghene he should get the Executive of the Year award.