Dolphins: Not rooting for Bridgewater to win, you’re an Alabama fan
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins season, at least the next few games, may ride and die with the talents of Teddy Bridgewater. That being said, if you are not rooting for him to win, you’re not a fan of the Dolphins and you’re probably an Alabama fan.
This shouldn’t have to be said but in the dark recesses of that space, they call “social media”, there are fans asking a few questions that make you shake your head.
"Should we root for Teddy to fail in support of how much we need Tua?Should we root for Bridgewater to fail so we can get Skylar Thompson on the field?"
These are two questions that were literally asked on Twitter and I have seen similar comments on Facebook. What is wrong with people?
Tua has nothing to do with this game, this is Bridgewater’s team until Tua returns and I’m sorry to tell the doubters this, but when Tua is healthy and ready to play, he is going to start. It will be nice to return to the field with a winning streak.
Skylar Thompson is intriguing but he is a 7th-round rookie. His time isn’t now. That’s all we need to say about that.
One of the problems we see on social media is that there are a lot of “Tua” fans that have followed him from Alabama. They are not Dolphins fans, simply disguised as such by their love of Tua. There is nothing wrong with that. I remember Hard Rock Stadium being filled to capacity for a Broncos game because of Tim Tebow and the Gator Nation.
College fans follow their favorite players and Tua is no different. They don’t necessarily root against the Dolphins without him but they also don’t typically root for them either. It’s hard to decipher from time to time.
Alabama fans are rabid and many of them have followed Tua to Miami and they would, most of them anyway, follow him to the Jets, Patriots, or any other NFL team that Tua would ever play for. This isn’t a knock. As a Dolphins fan, glad you are cheering the team on behind Tua.
So when you hear those questions, remember why you might be hearing them. No need to argue with anyone, just understand where some fans’ allegiance lies.
Miami fans should be hoping that Bridgewater plays well, they should hope he lights up the Jets and then the Vikings and any other team he plays against. They should hope he shows as much or more than Tua has so far. Why? Because the Dolphins will likely be winning those games.
Bridgewater is a major key to Miami’s success this year whether his contribution comes for one week, two, or more weeks. If he can’t lead the offense, the Dolphins are going to struggle against teams that they should easily beat.
Rooting for Bridgewater is not a crime and if you are rooting against him…well, why would you?