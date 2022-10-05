Byron Jones will not be taken off Miami Dolphins IR this week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not know yet if Xavien Howard will play on Sunday but they will not have Byron Jones on the field.
Mike McDaniel told the media today that Byron Jones will not taken off the IR because he isn’t ready yet.
The news isn’t good as Miami is facing a talented Jets receiver group and may be down Howard who has been dealing with a groin injury that took him out of the game late last Thursday against the Bengals.
With Jones out, the Dolphins will likely continue to platoon Kader Kohou and Nik Needham. Kohou is the highest-rated rookie by ProFootball Focus through five games. Needham continues to display growth from game to game.
Miami was hoping to have Jones back by the season’s start but his off-season surgery and subsequent recovery weren’t going as planned. While he didn’t fully tear his Achilles he did have surgery to repair some damage.
On Thursday prior to the Bengals game, he was shown running sprints on the sideline. That impression left many to believe he might be ready to go this week but now we know that we will have to wait at least another week before we see him.
McDaniel may have given a little wave back at the media who have been calling for him to be held accountable for Tua as well.
The Dolphins shouldn’t rush him back because a reaggravation could keep him out more of the season if not all of it. The Dolphins’ secondary is one of the best in the league when both Jones and Howard are healthy.