Teddy Bridgewater vs. the Jets: Dolphins could give him 3rd win Sunday
By Brian Miller
Teddy Bridgewater will play the Jets for the third time when he leads the Miami Dolphins onto the MetLife Stadium field on Sunday. If history is an indication, he is set up well.
Bridgewater has played the Jets twice in his career including last season. He has won both of them.
His first game against the Jets came in 2014 when he was the starting quarterback for the Vikings. In that game, Bridgewater threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and finished the game 19/27 with a 117.7 QB rating.
He didn’t face the Jets again for quite a while. His injuries and changing teams didn’t give him a match-up. Until last year.
In 2021 while playing for Denver, Bridgewater went 19/25 for 235 yards and a passer rating of 104.6. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass.
Now, he will face the Jets again with Tua Tagovailoa out. In both of his previous games, he faced the Jets at home, this will be his first game against the Jets in their stadium. In 2018, Bridgewater spent a brief period with N.Y. but was traded to the Saints before the seasons start.
Can Teddy-B remain perfect? There is a good chance but the Jets are reeling from 12 consecutive losses to AFC East teams and they are hellbent on changing that narrative this week. The Jets believe they can play against anyone and after last week’s victory over the Steelers and a win over the Browns, the Jets are full of confidence heading into the weekend.
Bridgewater will face a much-improved secondary that includes 1st round draft pick Sauce Gardner but at the same time, he may have the best WR tandem of his entire career. If Bridgewater can create time in the pocket, he should succeed against the mismatches that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will create. And if he does, he will be 3-0 against New York.