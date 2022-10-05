Zach Wilson third best QB Miami Dolphins face in next 7 games
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in a stretch of games that favor them but they still have to play the game. Defensively, Miami may face the best QB of these games, Sunday.
I’m talking about Zach Wilson. No, I’m not crazy but when you look at the next eight QB Miami will face, Wilson is close to being the best of the next, ok., maybe that is still a stretch because Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins are a little better, but it shows how favorable the next seven games are for the Dolphins.
- Vikings – Kirk Cousins
- Steelers – Kenny Pickett
- Lions – Jared Goff
- Bears – Justin Fields
- Browns – Jacoby Brissett
- Texans – Davis Mills
Pickett will start his first game this week, against the Bills and will follow that up against the Buccaneers. He may not be healthy enough to play against the Dolphins on October 23rd.
Justin Fields is not having a good year but the Bears are not doing him any favors at all. Jacoby Brissett has been playing complimentary football in Cleveland but does he really scare anyone? We all know what Brissett can and can’t do.
Davis Mills is intriguing and frankly, I think there is something here but he will probably not get a chance to show it before the Texans move on to someone else next year.
Wilson came back last week and led the Jets to a come-from-behind win against the Steelers who still haven’t won a game without T.J. Watt on defense. The Jets were able to pick apart the Steelers’ defense and stayed in the game long enough to get the final drive in for a touchdown to win the game.
Miami shouldn’t be worried about Wilson. He isn’t consistent and can get rattled easily. Miami has done well defensively against better QBs who can beat the Dolphins’ coverage and blitz schemes, Miami will test Wilson’s ability to check down quickly with a heavy dose of pressure in his face.
Miami has to make this Sunday a long one for the second year QB.