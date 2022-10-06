John Harbaugh’s comment on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is very ironic
By Juan Vasquez
After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion vs the Bengals in week 4, Ravens HC John Harbaugh had some scathing yet ironic comments about the situation.
The national media and other NFL Head Coaches (coincidentally the ones Miami has beaten this year) have strongly commented on the Tua Tagovailoa injury, the situation beforehand, and how it was handled.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh had the most scathing comment, I can show you better than I can explain.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh comments on Tua Tagovailoa and his injury:
John Harbaugh being in the league for over 40 years might be getting to his head because besides failing at 2-point conversions and losing his team games constantly, he has also forgotten the type of danger he has put his own players through.
Not just any player (which would not be acceptable either), but the franchise QB at the time Joe Flacco.
Yet, Harbaugh is trying to throw shots at Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel. And insinuating that McDaniel did not care about Tua Tagovailoa’s safety.
Miami Dolphins fans might remember:
If Ravens HC John Harbaugh cares so much about player safety, then why did he play his starting QB just days after getting knocked out on the field so bad that he was “asking for the check at a restaurant” while on the floor unconscious?
Player safety extraordinaire John Harbaugh ended up playing Joe Flacco just a few days after receiving this brutal hit that left Joe Flacco unconscious with his eyes open on the football field.
What a hero. Right?
