Media only cares about concussions when it involves the Miami Dolphins

By Juan Vasquez
Player safety is crucial but over the past week, I’ve noticed something. Why does the media only care about concussions when it involves the Miami Dolphins?
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion injury versus the Bengals, and now the entire media is pointing the finger at the Miami Dolphins and HC Mike McDaniel for being irresponsible. Other NFL HCs and even doctors online are getting in on the drama.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back injury vs the Bills on a Sunday and was cleared to play on a short week versus the Bengals. Bengals WR Tee Higgins got knocked out cold and suffered a concussion in the game vs the Jets, and was able to play on a short week versus the Miami Dolphins.
Where is the outrage for the Bengals putting their player at risk who actually DID suffer a concussion? Nowhere to be found, and you might be asking yourself why.
Those stories won’t generate as many clicks, and interactions as the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa.
Here is the cold hard truth, the media doesn’t care about player safety, they don’t care about Tua Tagovailoa either. The only thing they care about is putting together an act that brings in the most views.
The media’s hypocrisy with the Miami Dolphins:
Did Tua Tagovailoa suffer a scary injury?
Yes.
Can injuries like this happen to anyone in the NFL?
Yes.
Then why is QB Tua Tagovailoa being told to retire? As if he didn’t already know the risks there are in this game, he is a football player. Not a toddler.
I mean surely if the media cares about player safety this would be national headlines right now:
But nope, crickets.
Bucs TE Cameron Brate was knocked out in a game vs the Chiefs on SNF of all places, Brate was allowed to return and was later ruled with a concussion:
SNF, national stage, surely the media who cares so much about player safety will be outraged!
Nope, crickets.
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey also had something to say about the situation, and also the hypocrisy of some folks.
The media for sure saw this, but you guessed it. Crickets.
The media is trying to spin this on the Dolphins, Tua, and Mike McDaniel for one simple reason.
Jealousy.
The same media “outraged” by the Tua Tagovailoa situation is the same media that trashed McDaniel, Tua, Tyreek Hill, and the Dolphins as pre-set failures this NFL season.
Through the first 3 weeks of NFL Football the result was:
Tua Tagovailoa – MVP candidate.
Mike McDaniel – COTY candidate.
Miami Dolphins – Super Bowl Contender.
Tyreek Hill – OPOY candidate.
I said it before Tua got hurt, the Miami Dolphins are the new villain in the NFL. The media world hates them and their success, so they’ll try their hardest to kick the team when it’s down.
And this is where the problem with biased media comes in, these reporters are supposed to be transparent yet they base their takes and narratives on fandom, teams, and players they like, and teams and players they don’t like.
This is a huge problem for sports media, and it is one that should be addressed because the media is not only taking shots at the Dolphins, they are burying the NFL. Which is pretty much biting the hand that feeds them.
ESPN, Fox Sports, Bleacher Report, and all national media. Do better.
Not all media is like this, I will leave you with this masterpiece take from HOF WR Michael Irvin on the Tua situation.
