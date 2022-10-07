5 Miami Dolphins players that have to step up against the Jets
By Brian Miller
In a normal season, we wouldn’t worry too much about the New York Jets but this year, the Miami Dolphins can’t take them lightly.
The Jets are still not a great football team and they surely are not at the level of the Ravens and Bills but they are a team that has hope and belief in what they are doing. Playing in New York, tired of losing 12 games to division opponents in a row and four to the Dolphins, the Jets are playing for pride and a piece of what could be first or at worst second place in the division.
This is a game that the Miami Dolphins should absolutely win and they should win it convincingly but injuries in the secondary and a change at quarterback could bring this down a few notches and make it much closer than Dolphins fans would be comfortable with.
As with every game, the team has to play as a team and minimize unwarranted mistakes. That will not change for the Dolphins this week and it won’t change for the Jets either. The Dolphins have to force mistakes and then take advantage of them. A convincing win would be nice but a win is what Miami is after regardless of how they get it.
For Miami, these five players will, or should, play a big part in the outcome of Sunday’s game.