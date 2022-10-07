Broken record: Miami Dolphins fans ready to invade MetLife on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in New York this week to take on the New York Jets in New Jersey but it is the Dolphins fan base that is generating the buzz before the game.
They call it “MetLife Takeover”. A fan group/club called DolfansNYC started the event over 10 years ago and this year, they broke their own personal record for ticket sales. This year over 1,400 tickets have been bought by Dolphins fans and those seats will take up almost two entire sections of the MetLife Stadium upper deck. That doesn’t include the other Dolphins fans that will be attending them game not as part of the takeover.
Miami is limping into the game 3-1 after losing last week to the Bengals. They will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and possibly star cornerback Xavien Howard. Tyreek Hill is also listed on the injury report with a quad problem.
MetLife Takeover is a big annual event. They host a massive tailgate party that comes with a full bar and buffet (tickets for the food and drink must be purchased). While the focus of the group, at least on game day is to create noise, you can hear them on the broadcast, their real purpose is to help in the community.
DolfansNYC consistently contributes to charites in South Florida, including the Miami Dolphins Foundation and will also assist with needs around the New York City area, for example, hurricane recovery across the five burrows a couple of years ago.
You don’t have to be a Dolphins fan to enjoy the live music and the party and the Dolphins have always been welcoming of the Gang Green fanbase who tailgate near and alongside of them.
If you’re going to this weeks game, make your way toward the bus lot and enjoy the music and atmosphere!