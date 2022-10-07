Teddy Bridgewater: Hill and Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL
By Juan Vasquez
Fans are worried about how the offense production will take a hit with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, Hill & Waddle are still the most dangerous duo in the NFL.
Although some fans might be worried, the truth is Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t need a wizard at QB to make it work, sure, Teddy Bridgewater is not as good as Tua Tagovailoa. But he’s good enough to find his playmakers in space and let them do the damage.
Tyreek Hill knows he is not dependent on a QB to be great, and it’s true. Hill will find a way to the other team’s endzone whether it’s on a 70-yard bomb, a screen pass, a jet sweep, or a run out of the backfield, the possibilities are endless.
Tyreek Hill had this to say:
Apart from that, Teddy Bridgewater is far from a chump. In 2019 Bridgewater was the backup QB for the Saints, when Drew Bress went down with an injury Teddy Bridgewater was able to take the reigns and keep the team afloat, leading them to a 5-0 record.
2019 was also the year that Michael Thomas had a legendary season as a WR, putting up 1,725 yards, 9 TDs, and a record 149 catches. And yes, most of that is because of Drew Brees, but did you know the type of numbers Thomas put up with Teddy Bridgewater?
Michael Thomas – stats with Teddy Bridgewater at QB:
- Vs Seahawks: 5 Catches – 54 Yds – 1 TD
- Vs Cowboys: 9 Catches – 95 Yds – 0 TD
- Vs Bucs: 11 Catches – 182 Yds – 2 TDs
- Vs Jaguars: 8 Catches – 89 Yds – 0 TD
- Vs Bears: 9 Catches – 131 Yds – 0 TD
Teddy Bridgewater – Saints 2019 – By the Numbers:
- 1,384 Yards
- 9 TDs
- 2 INT
- 99.1 Rating
- 276.8 YPG
– All stats provided by ESPN.com
As you can see even though Michael Thomas going nuclear is mostly because of Drew Brees, he certainly did not slow down once Teddy Bridgewater was under center. So I am confident to say that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will still be the most dangerous WR duo in the NFL.
And they will probably tear the Jets to shreds.
Has Teddy Bridgewater looked like his 2019 self in recent years?
No.
Do the Dolphins have a team set up for Teddy B to reach that level again?
Yes.
Does Mike McDaniel’s offense need a superstar at QB?
No.
Can the offense still be dangerous with Teddy B at QB?
Yes.
Listen, I get it. Teddy Bridgewater has looked BAD during his stint with the Dolphins, but with a full week and a half of preparation, I am confident that Teddy B will look at least 5x better.
