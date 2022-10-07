Tyreek Hill injury could change Miami Dolphins offense against the Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not sure if they will have their number one receiver, Tyreek Hill, on Sunday and that isn’t good news.
Hill was one of the laundry list of injured players on Miami’s mid-week injury report. He is suffering from a quad injury. Mike McDaniel told media that they are hopeful he will be able to play on Sunday, saying “he had something come up” in reference to his quad.
This isn’t good news for a team that has been beaten up the last two weeks. Miami is already without Byron Jones and could miss both Xavien Howard and Keon Crossen on Sunday. Offensively, they have struggled with tight end blocking and Hill has been a huge boost for the offense. Of course, they are also missing Tua Tagovailoa as well.
If Hill doesn’t play, the Dolphins offense is going to change considerably because the Jets will be able to double on Jaylen Waddle and play man against Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, or whoever else lines up outside. Cedrick Wilson, Jr. missed last week and remains a question heading into this weekends game.
Miami is look for their first 4-0 start since the mid-90s. They are facing the softest part of their schedule over the next several weeks so losing key players is not idea during this stretch that could set them up for a post season birth.
Chances are, Hill will remain a gametime decision as it would be surprising if McDaniel would announce anything differently before then.