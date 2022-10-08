The glue that might bind the Miami Dolphins together during adversity
What will be the glue that holds the Miami dolphins together during this time of adversity?
The adversity has arrived in the form of not having the starting quarterback. Don’t fret this is not yet another article on the starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Jaelan Phillips can be a cog that keeps the engine running, with quarterback pressure to keep opposing offenses at bay. Like Tua is going through now Jaelan Phillips also had concussion issues, but seems to be holding up, knock on wood.
Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are the dynamic duo that can help bring consistency to this withering offense. Hill has already matched a record for receiving yards stretching back to Mark Clayton.
Hill when asked by a reporter if he can keep up the stats without Tua under center. His response was he could do it with that reporter throwing him the ball.
The Cheetah is the spark that will keep this offensive engine running, and a pretty expensive spark plug at that, but probably well worth it.
River Cracraft has had two receiving touchdowns in a row stretching back the last two games, will this be the third in a row? Will any lesser known receivers be getting involved in the game play like Erik Ezukanma?
He would first have to be made active to play in the game, which doesn’t seem to have happened until this point, and it might take Skylar Thompson getting some playing time as the two seem to have great chemistry together.
Teddy Bridgewater has shown some nice flashes during his last game when he filled in. Remember that he didn’t have a chance to game plan which he will now going forward. And yet, Teddy still had the longest air time throw during that game. So he could be set to show out.