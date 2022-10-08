The Miami Dolphins have announced a few significant moves
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have announced a few significant moves on this pre-game Saturday and all three have some implications.
The bad news is that Miami lost Cethan Carter for at least the new month as they put him on IR. Carter is a solid blocking tight end but he has been out since week one with a concussion. Miami said he wasn’t ready to return this week and now, he will miss more time.
Miami has not spoken too much about Carter’s concussion so we have to wonder how bad it was considering he has missed three games and now will miss more.
His roster spot will be taken up by Clayton Fejedelem who was activated today from the IR. Fejedelem is a very good special teams player and adds depth to the safety unit. The question is will Miami have him active on Sunday against the Jets or give him another week of practice? He should be active.
Lastly, the Dolphins activate recently picked up offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the 53. Miami can elevate him from the practice squad three times and this is his first.
The moves make sense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets. Miami’s biggest questions though still remain with Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill and whether or not one or both will play or sit out with injuries.
It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins attempt to bring in another tight end at some point now that Carter will not play for a month at minimum. They have had to keep Hunter Henry inactive and Tanner Conner has had his share of being banged up.