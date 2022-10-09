Bridgewater goes down, Skylar Thompson takes over Dolphins offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ injury problems continue with Teddy Bridgewater now out in the first quarter against the Jets opening door for Skylar Thompson.
UPDATE: Bridgewater ruled out for the game for concussion but he cleared concussion protocols. Someone explain this one please?
On the first play from scrimmage deep in their own territory, Teddy Bridgewater took a shot from Sauce Gardner, then a sack, then an intentional grounding penalty, and was taken out of the game all on the first play.
Miami’s defense held on the next series but the focus was on Bridgewater who appears to have an elbow injury. Skylar Thompson has entered the game.
Thompson is not being held back. So far he has gone deep to Tyreek Hill which resulted in a defensive pass interference call and he is throwing the ball around but finding little success against a Jets defense that is hellbent on stopping Miami.
On his first drive, Thompson scrambled for 12 yards and a first down but that play was called back due to a hold. On that same play, Terron Armstead was pulled from the game.
Miami is not having the opening they wanted or were expecting. Already down Xavien Howard and Tua Tagovailoa, Miami needs to settle down and take a deep breath.
Miami fans wanted to see Thompson on the field since his incredibly positive preseason games where he threw for 5 touchdowns and had the highest % rate of any QB in the exhibition season.
If Bridgewater does not come back, the backup quarterback now becomes Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Through the first quarter so far, Miami’s offense is beat up and not productive but the defense is keeping them in the game for now.