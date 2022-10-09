Dolphins fantasy football: Your week 5 start and sit options against NY
By Brian Miller
Week five has arrived and by now you are touting your perfect fantasy football record or possibly looking at your season hanging in the balance. You probably have a few Miami Dolphins fantasy football players on your roster as well. So who should you start and sit?
With Tua Tagovailoa not making the trip to New York, you won’t have to worry about making a decision. Now we can dive into the rest.
Teddy Bridgewater
There is no reason to start Bridgewater and frankly, there is no reason to have him on your roster right now unless you picked him up as a potential breakout player for a week or two and wanted to avoid waver claims but even then, why?
Chase Edmonds
Edmonds isn’t going to get you a lot of yardage points but he has a good shot to get you a touchdown or two. Is he worth a spot on your active roster? That depends on your roster. He is a decent flex option if you need a runner who will at least get touches and an occasional reception.
Raheem Mostert
Mostert is Miami’s fastest running back and excels in catching the football…but…we haven’t seen anything consistent from the Dolphins’ running game so I would not recommend putting Mostert on your starting lineup. In fact, he may only have value as a bye-week fill-in at some point.
Tyreek Hill
Hill is a must-start every week but today, you want to make sure you can set your roster before kickoff because he is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and if he is ruled out, you will have to make a quick change and we may not even know until kickoff. So be aware that there is a question. If he plays, of course, he is a number one option but keep him at your WR position and not your flex so you can still change out if you need to at the FLEX spot later.
Jaylen Waddle
Waddle, like Hill is a must start and he could be in for a big game. There is no reason not to have him starting in your lineup. Waddle could be in for a big day today.
Mike Gesicki
At this point, Mike Gesicki shouldn’t be starting on your roster and chances are he is still available in your league. His value as a TE has gone from a top points producer to being a free agent in almost every league. If you absolutely have to have a TE this week, make sure there are no better options.
Dolphins defense
This isn’t a bad match-up for the Dolphins but there are defensive concerns including Xavien Howard potentially missing the game. Miami’s secondary is thin but they are healthy up front and could be a big problem for the Jets offense and Zach Wilson. It’s not a bad matchup but I wouldn’t say it’s the best one either.
Jason Sanders
This might be a great day to start Sanders as the Dolphins could struggle in the red zone and if they do, Sanders could have a big game. Double-digit scoring is not out of the question and his big leg could see 50-yard-plus opportunities.