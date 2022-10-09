Miami Dolphins battle back into game but still down at the half
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are dealing with a lot of “adversity” today in New York but they are still in the game despite injuries and poor mistakes.
At the half, the Miami Dolphins trail the New York Jets by five, 19-14 but they are finding the resilience to defeat their own mistakes and injuries.
- Teddy Bridgewater – left the game after the first play – out with a concussion
- Skylar Thompson – throws first interception – leads to a Jets touchdown
- Safety
- Dolphins offense started first two drives inside their own 5 yard line
- Terron Armstead left game with a toe injury
- 2 consecutive facemask penalties
Still, the Dolphins have slowed their own offensive game plan down to give Thompson time to make quality decisions. The rookie made a bad pass but overall, he isn’t playing bad football considering.
The Jets have been able to take advantage of the Dolphins errors on both sides of the ball including the two consecutive plays that gave the Jets 30 yards after face mask penalties.
Miami, who will get the ball to open the second half, took their time on the final drive of the half moving the ball down the field to end with a Durham Smythe direct snap touchdown with :04 seconds left in the half. The score cut the lead to five and puts Miami in a position to get back ahead in the 2nd half.
Miami, despite looking sloppy and our of sync, are still pulling it together and finding ways to overcome their thin secondary issues and the quarterback problems, specifically Teddy Bridgewater’s injury.
The injury does have Miami fans questioning this new NFL/NFLPA concussion protocol rule. On the field and sideline, Bridgewater didn’t show any mobility issues and his hit didn’t look to truly involve the head. In the locker room, it was determined that Bridgewater cleared all of the concussion protocols but he was still ruled out for the rest of the game.
Half time is about over and Miami has two quarters to get back on track and hopefully, get themselves to 4-1.
Around the rest of the AFC East, the Bills are dominating the Steelers with 31 first-half points and the Patriots are controlling the Lions in Foxboro with a double-digit lead.
For the Dolphins, the second half needs to continue to be ball controlled and hard hitting defense. Miami is moving Zach Wilson all around the pocket with continued pressure and they have been successful getting him on the ground. Offensively, Miami need to continue to use Raheem Mostert who is running very well today.