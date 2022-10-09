Miami Dolphins can’t overcome injuries and drop out of first place
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to be looked at fondly when the NFL power rankings come out this week after they lose big to the New York Jets.
The Jets, losers of four in a row to the Dolphins and 12 consecutive to AFC East teams, is no longer the bottom feeders of the AFC East. The Jets destroyed the Dolphins today putting up 40 on the hapless Dolphins.
Miami, down by 12 early and then down by five at the half couldn’t take control of the game at any point, failing to lead at any singular time.
Behind third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson who for the most part started the game playing all but the first play of the game, Miami struggled with consistency on offense and their miscues eventually couldn’t be overcome by the Dolphins defense that gut gutted in the running game giving up four rushing touchdowns.
The Jets led the game from start to finish and played a complete game but they hardly looked like a stalwart AFC East opponent.
Miami will drop to 3-2 on the season and will have lost two games in a row now with the Vikings coming to town next weekend. It is unclear if Thompson will be the starting QB or if Tua Tagovailoa or Bridgewater will be cleared by then.
Miami entered a stretch of games, including the next six, with the potential to make a big run but now what should have been favorable matchups could be stress-inducing given the number of injuries the team has.
Perhaps the worst part of this loss is that the Dolphins had almost 10 days to prepare for the Jets and nothing seemed to work the way they had hoped.