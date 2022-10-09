Mike Gesicki is the receiving tight end the Miami Dolphins need today
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins want to open their offense today, they may need to get Mike Gesicki more involved in the passing game against the Jets.
Mike Gesicki has 71 yards receiving through four games and it is unlikely at this point that he will hit the pre-season predictions of 700 yards on the year. Gesicki is now an inline tight end and that isn’t going to change any time soon as Mike McDaniel tries to run his style of offense.
Today, McDaniel may want to change that up a bit and get Gesicki involved in the passing game, as a receiver and not a blocker.
Gesicki has great hands and can find space to move on the field. Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins should expect a lot of pressure off the edges to try and force Teddy Bridgewater to check down. So have him check down to Gesicki.
Gesicki may not buy Teddy a lot of time but he can be a difference-maker against a defense that is going to press hard on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with over-the-top coverage protection. That should leave Gesicki one-on-one with linebackers or possibly even wide-open if the Jets try and get too aggressive with their blitzing.
The Dolphins need Gesicki to be a better blocking TE but right now, today, they need him to be a part of an offense waiting to explode. To date, the Dolphins’ offense has yet to really take over a game. Yes, they had a huge game against the Ravens but they didn’t control that game until late.
Offensively, Miami needs to start putting points on the board consistently. Eventually, this 20-28 point average isn’t going to be enough to win close games and even today most believe the Dolphins will only score around 23 or 24 points. Getting Geskicki more involved will help the offense move the chains and open up more downfield opportunities for Hill and Waddle.
The question is will McDaniel let him loose?