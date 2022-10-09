NFL concussion protocols are a joke unless you’re the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Teddy Bridgewater was hit on the first play from scrimmage this afternoon. His day was over before it began. But he didn’t have a concussion.
Bridgewater was pulled off the field because an unaffiliated neurologist consultant thought they saw him stagger getting up. He didn’t. In the locker room, Bridgewater passed all of the concussion protocol tests but he was still ruled out to return.
Why is the question that many fans want to know an answer to?
Bridgewater was hit pretty well but he didn’t show signs of mobility issues or anything else. After the game, Mike McDaniel told reporters that because of the new rule implementation on Saturday, all players that UNC believes should be sat, will be. Apparently, others in the league didn’t get the memo, including the one on the Jets’ side of the ball after one of their runners took a couple of shots to the head but was allowed to continue to play.
Losing Bridgewater shouldn’t be an excuse to lose a game, honestly, it’s hard to know if the veteran would have made a single bit of difference in the outcome. His experience in the NFL may have helped but so far through three game appearances, he hasn’t looked as though he really wants to be out there. There lacks a fire we have seen in the past.
Across the NFL, teams are going to need to prepare for this new rule and it is not going to go over well with teams, doctors, or fans. The NFL wants to make the game safer but this isn’t going to help.
If the league wishes to continue this, they should allow up to two QBs on the roster that are for emergency only. They should do away with the inactive list and allow all players to play instead of teams only being able to have a certain amount on the field.
Today, the Dolphins were the ones who got the shaft, maybe a proverbial middle finger to the team that brought all this into the public. That being said, it will be interesting to see what the league does when it is one of their top guys like Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen, or Brady. My guess? The UNC won’t have the guts to pull them out of the game if they clear.