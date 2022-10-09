Picks and predictions: Miami Dolphins swim north to take on the Jets
We are not far from watching this Sunday’s week 5 battle between the Miami Dolphins and the Jets. Here are some expert and personal predictions for the game.
Whether it be luck or clever coaching, Miami was soaring high starting off to a 3-0 start. The first three weeks were definitely a roller coaster. They slid past the Pats, made some history when they came back to beat the Ravens, and gladly let their defense hold off the Bills. Though Tua came back to finish the game against the Bills he had to be carted off the field after a scary hit from the Bengal’s Josh Tupou.
Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins with Skylar Thompson as the backup for this week, at the very least. There are many analysts and fans that have faith in Teddy, but the magic has not been seen in a Dolphin’s jersey. This is already stirring up doubts. Some fans are already calling for the rookie, Thompson, to provide some of the electricity we saw from him in the preseason.
Zach Wilson is back in action for Robert Saleh and the Jets. They have some momentum going for them after defeating the Steelers last week. The Jets have a lot of young talent, and they are fast. With Byron Jones out and possibly Howard as well the dolphins may be relying on their depth chart and crossing every available finger that they can get their train back on the tracks.
Will Miami be able to remain at the top of their division or will the Dolphin’s dreams begin to fade away as it has in so many seasons before?
Here’s a quick list of a few expert picks for the Week 5 showdown between the Dolphins and the Jets.
From CBS Sports Pete Prisco believes the Jets are going to come out on top. Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson and Jared Dubin both anticipate a close victory by the Dolphins. Greg Rosenthal from NFL.com also believes in the Dolphins. No matter who makes the pick, the general consensus is that it is going to be close. This is my personal thoughts as well.
I imagine that the Phins will pull out the victory by less than a touchdown. The injury list seems to grow every day just like one of those annoying weeds in your backyard garden, must be the overwatering Florida got from Hurricane Ian. Nonetheless, Miami is the better team. I am predicting a 17-14 win by the Phins setting up Jason Sanders for a game-winning field goal somewhere near the 2 minute warning…sounds like a re-run but a win is a win.