Skylar Thompson NFL regular season debut displayed some promise
So, the Teddy train didn’t stay rolling very long. I don’t think he even got the fabric softener smell off his jersey before exiting the game with an elbow injury and possibly a concussion as well. New rules are in play for the league’s concussion protocol, so Teddy is out for this game and Skylar Thompson was in.
Enter stage left rookie seventh-round pick, Skylar Thompson. During the first half of the game, Skylar threw an interception. This happens to every quarterback from time to time, especially when a defender slaps their arm mid-throw.
He finished that first half throwing for a 62.5% completion rate and operated very well under center for any rookie’s first step onto the big stage. If football doesn’t work out, he could always go into acting. Did you see that clever little trick play that landed them a touchdown to end the half?
As the second half rolled around, He really started to look like things settled down for Sky as the Phins began to get into a rhythm that led to a field goal shrinking the deficit to 2.
A touchdown would have been preferred but the Jets were putting Sky under a lot of pressure, on a consistent base with Armstead not anchoring down Miami’s O-line due to his nagging toe injury. I have no clue what is going on there, he still has nine good toes, and that excuse never would have got someone paid time off in the Army, or any job I have ever had for that matter.
Losing the game to the Jets by over 20 points was not all on the shoulders of Skylar. The line gave little to no protection and the receivers acted as if they had never caught a pass from a right-handed quarterback. Fun fact: Tua is a righty with everything except for football.
He finished the game with just shy of a 58% completion rate and did not light it up by any means. I can definitely see him being a serviceable backup and with a little time, he could be starter caliber one day. If he plays next week, a ton of questions about him will be answered. A week of preparation and film study might bring these battered Phins a win next week.