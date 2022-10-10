3 reasons the Jets scored 40 points on the Miami Dolphins
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins were 3-1 and 1st in the AFC conference going into week 5, they walk out 3-2 and 3rd in the division after losing to the New York Jets.
The week 5 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets had more at stake than expected, a win would have kept Miami in control of the entire conference, now a loss brings a lot of uncertainty for the future.
But what went wrong?
Even though Miami had a mini bye week after the TNF loss vs the Bengals, they were still dealing with a lot of injuries going into the matchup with the Jets.
This is not to make excuses, as that does not excuse an ugly loss. But the injuries did set the precedent of this week 5 matchup being closer than most would expect, and for most of the game, it was close.
But there were a lot of unpredictable factors that took place, and there were 3 main reasons why the game ended up getting out of hand.
The 17-40 score does not tell the entire picture, since after all these teams were only separated by a 2-point difference going into the 4th quarter, and the Jets held this 2-point lead thanks to a safety.
But what most people don’t realize is this, that safety ended up forcing Mike McDaniel to throw away his entire game plan for the week.