Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Sunday’s loss to the Jets
The Miami Dolphins took the trip up to the Meadowlands on Sunday, but fell in embarrassing fashion to the New York Jets. Here are ten game observations.
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins, as the team has dropped two straight games after starting the season 3-0. But perhaps even more important than the single loss were the injury losses that the team suffered during the contest. They played essentially the entire game with their third-string rookie 7th round pick quarterback, and the effects of his inexperience showed.
Miami was already without both of their starting cornerbacks, and lost perhaps the most important piece on the entire offense in Terron Armstead, though for how long is unknown. But the injuries are no excuse, and the Dolphins were flat out embarrassed by the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at the Meadowlands.
Here are ten quick observations for the Miami Dolphins from Sunday’s game:
1. Game changed on FG decision
You wouldn’t believe it by looking at the final score, but the Dolphins had the chance to take the lead early in the 4th quarter. Jason Sanders missed a 54-yard field goal that would have put Miami ahead 20-19, and the decision to attempt the kick was questionable.
Miami’s offense finally had some semblance of a rhythm and had gotten down to the Jets’ 36-yard line and faced a 4th and 5. But instead of going for it, or better yet, pinning New York deep in their own territory by punting to an offense that was struggling against the Dolphins defense up to that point. The Jets took over, and marched down the field for a lead-extending touchdown that opened up the flood gates.
There is no argument as to which play and decision changed the game.