Miami Dolphins: 3 players who could be traded before deadline
Will any teams come calling the Miami Dolphins front office before the deadline? Here are three players who could be traded before November 1st.
Things have taken a turn for the worst for the Miami Dolphins to wrap up the unofficial first quarter of the 2022 NFL season.
After an impressive and improbable 3-0 start, Miami has dropped their last two games. The bad luck started with Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 4 and the media circus that followed, and continued with an embarrassing showing against the New York Jets in which some of their most important players left with injuries.
While the taste is sour now, there is still plenty of reason for optimism, especially if there is good news coming Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, and Tagovailoa in the coming days or weeks. The roster is still one of the most dangerous in the league when healthy, and there are still a handful of winnable games left to played on the schedule.
But there may be some tweaks that need to be made. The NFL trade deadline is coming up on November 1st, and there may be some players on the Dolphins roster that are appealing to other teams. Miami could use their assets to help acquire a player that will help now, or perhaps even get their hands on an extra pick in an upcoming draft.
Here are three players on the Miami Dolphins roster that could be traded before the deadline: