NFL under fire after “brutal” Tom Brady sack, where was the flag for Tua?
By Juan Vasquez
During the Falcons vs Bucs game, NFL QB Tom Brady suffered a “brutal” sack that was called roughing the passer. The hit was so violent that Brady’s jersey was still clean afterward.
The NFL has been under fire ever since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion injury versus the Bengals, Tua was injured on a sack by a Bengals defender where the Dolphins QB was body slammed onto the floor as if he was in a UFC fight.
Officials and NFL purists called it a clean hit, so I stayed out of it.
I’m glad NFL officials took this ruling seriously so injuries like these won’t happen again, unfortunately, Tom Brady was the victim of a very similar violent tackle versus the Falcons.
Tom Brady takes a “brutal” sack that causes flags to be thrown:
The NFL did not want to bring attention to this horrible act against the great Tom Brady, so they did not post the footage. However, you can see it for yourself by clicking here.
Thank goodness for NFL officials to call out this dirty hit and protect the league’s franchise players.
Okay in case you haven’t noticed I have been speaking in sarcasm, and that is because getting upset has no use.
But I did have this to say:
Even though I poked fun at this situation it is a very serious issue, the sack now needs a standard to be held to at all times.
Officials can’t just see a QB get slammed like it’s the WWE and say it’s clean, and then say that a textbook body tackle where the defender keeps his weight away from the QB, while also not exerting any extra force so they both land smoothly is a flag.
Makes no sense, and it’s not a Tua Tagovailoa issue either. It’s like all young QBs get left to be eaten by the dogs while veterans get privileges.
The NFL needs consistency because this type of officiating is a joke.
