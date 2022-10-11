Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10.
The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
Miami, who fell out of the number-one spot after losing to the Bengals has now dropped entirely out of the top ten, back to pre-season ranking levels.
NFL.com has Miami now ranked 18th in the league and while that seems pretty low it does make sense given the uncertainty at quarterback. Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ offense has not looked very sharp, and now, without Teddy Bridgewater potentially, the Dolphins could be starting Skylar Thompson on Sunday with Reid Sinnett backing him up.
Needless to say, that isn’t going to win over the power-ranking media.
The Dolphins will face the Vikings this week at Hard Rock Stadium and suddenly, it is becoming a must-win game to get the team back on track. Miami started with three consecutive wins and is now in danger of losing three in a row as well.
The Vikings are now ranked 7th overall according to the same power ranking climbing two spots over the weekend with their win against the Bears.
Miami isn’t worried about power rankings and we really couldn’t care less as well but it is interesting the number of people who put stock into it.
The Dolphins need to take care of themselves and no matter who starts at quarterback must play at a high level. The same can be said on the other side of the ball where Miami’s secondary needs to be better against a talented wide receiver unit that includes Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.