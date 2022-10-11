Miami Dolphins still uncertain at CB with Xavien Howard but Jones is out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are looking at another uncertain weekend in their defensive secondary and that is a big problem as we learned last Sunday. Xavien Howard may not play and Jones is likely out.
Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will limp home to face the Vikings in what could be a critical game in 2022. The Dolphins, winners of three in a row to start the season, now are looking at losing three in a row and potentially dropping into last place within the division.
One game can make a lot of changes this early. A loss by the Bills to the Chiefs and a Jets loss to the Packers on Sunday, with a win by Miami, and the Dolphins are back in first. A loss could drop them down.
While the big question remains who will start at quarterback, there is just as big of a question at cornerback.
The Dolphins won’t likely have Byron Jones back. Mike McDaniel told the media that he doesn’t see Jones as ready yet. “Again, no setbacks. I’m not sure. I don’t expect to see Byron this week. I don’t.” That is about as clear as you will get from a head coach. Jones has missed all of camp and five games due to an Achilles surgery in the off-season.
Miami hasn’t had Jones all year and through the first three games, it wasn’t a big deal but now with Xavien Howard dealing with his injury, it is becoming a problem as Miami’s young corners are being tested.
Howard remains unknown this week as well. McDaniel said they are happy with where Howard is at right now but he isn’t saying that Howard is 100%. This could be a gaming move for Miami but it appears that for now, there is still a possibility that he doesn’t play and Miami needs to be ready for that.
Miami, I think, missed Howard far more than they did Teddy Bridgewater last week.