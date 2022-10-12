5 unrealistic ways the NFL can lessen number of concussions
By Brian Miller
The NFL wants you to believe they care about players’ health but in reality, they want to care about the money it costs them. The NFLPA wants you to believe they care about player health but in reality, they want to use it as a bargaining chip to get what they want.
We don’t have to look to far into all of what has happened over the last two and a half weeks. No one from the NFLPA complained about the headshots that Tee Higgins took. Or the fact that J.J. Watt got shocked out of A-Fib and played. Or the number of other concussion protocols that were followed and cleared.
By now we all know how the optics appear to show a vendetta against the Miami Dolphins. Specifically, as it relates to Teddy Bridgewater. We can also find faults in penalty consistency and rules. And of course, we can get angry about some appointed “spotter” having the final say in anything going on in a football game.
The NFL has a problem and they may not feel as though they need to recognize it but they will eventually. At some point, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady are going to get hit and when they do, will the NFL pull them out? What if it is in the playoffs? The Super Bowl? I would venture to guess that both the league and the NFLPA will turn a blind eye to the whole thing.
If the NFL and NFLPA truly want to protect players, here are five ways that might accomplish that even if it seems unrealistic.