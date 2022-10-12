Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa needs to dance after his next sack
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa may or may not play this week. There are some rumors floating that the Miami Dolphins are working him back in. One thing is for certain, his next sack is going to be scrutinized by every media doctor for days. So he needs to dance.
The next time Tua takes the field in a game, fans will hold their breaths when he takes his next sack. They will watch how he gets up, how he walks, moves, shakes, and every little thing he does the rest of the game. Some “spotter” is going to control his day.
The NFL’s biggest problem right now is that some “spotter” can simply say that a player appeared unstable and now that player is out of the game regardless of whether or not he clears concussion protocols. Yes, that is the real NFL now. That is why Teddy Bridgewater didn’t play another down against the Jets. Too much power in one person.
So when Tua takes his next sack, give a big middle finger to the NFL. Get up and do a dance, do the Griddy or the Floss. Send a message to everyone watching, “I’m fine”.
Of course, he won’t. He doesn’t have that level of “screw you” ego that other players do. He will get up and walk to the huddle or off the field and in the process, he will be under the microscope. Everyone will be looking for any reason to justify getting him off the field.
The media was wrong about his ability to be a leader but now there is another reason to hate on the kid. His apparent fragility.