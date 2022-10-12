Tua Tagovailoa reportedly back at practice but still likely out Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins reportedly are getting closer to having Tua Tagovailoa back on the field. It has been circulating that he has returned to practice. Tua reportedly back at practice but no timetable for return While Tua may be back at practice, it is in a limited role.
Miami is still likely to not have him back for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and reports say Skylar Thompson is taking the first team reps. Teddy Bridgewater who cleared concussion protocols during last weeks Jets game is still in concussion observation because of his removal from the game.
Bridgewater can not return to practice until Thursday and that too will be limited.
The news on the defensive side of the all isn’t good or bad just yet. Mike McDaniel said that Xavien Howard will be on the field today but did not express in what capacity or limits. Miami needs Howard this week against a formidable receiving unit that includes Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. We already know Byron Jones will be out again.
The news on Tua is encouraging and many thought that he would make his return on Sunday night against the Steelers in two weeks. It would have been lucky to have him on the field this week but as we have seen over the past two weeks, the NFL isn’t exactly keen on seeing him back on the field.
The Dolphins will also not have Terron Armstead on the practice field as he continues to deal with a toe issue that took him out of last weeks game against the Jets. This, as has been stated before, is nothing new. Armstead likely will not practice all year long.