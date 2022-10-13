CB wants a trade, Dolphins of course are rumored to be interested
By Brian Miller
William Jackson, III wants out of Washington, the Commanders, and the Miami Dolphins naturally are rumored to be interested. But is it real?
The Dolphins need quality depth at CB but do they need another starter so much that they would trade for a starter? If they do, it would be a big indication that Byron Jones won’t be back in 2022 and probably not in their future. It would be a solid trade for certain but it isn’t one I see the Dolphins making.
Miami could definitely use the help after losing Jones and having to rely on Nik Needham and rookie Kader Kohou. The loss of Xavien Howard hurt quite a bit last week but with him returning to practice and expected to play, Miami will be much better in the secondary, at least one would hope.
Jackson is a former first-round draft pick of the Bengals. Taken 24th overall in 2017. He spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati before signing with the Commanders. Now, he wants out. Jackson has started 64 of 75 games and has five career touchdowns to go with 205 combined tackles.
While he may be a good addition to the team, the Dolphins are not likely going to give up much in draft capital to obtain him if they are interested. It is unlikely that they would send Mike Gesicki as part of the deal unless they were getting a lot more back in return.
If Miami was going to make a trade, they should be talking with the Bears about Roquan Smith who has stated he wants out of Chicago. The Dolphins could use a very good linebacker and Smith could be the answer to Miami’s problems at the position.
Will they make that move? It’s doubtful. In fact, I don’t know if there is any trades in Miami’s future this year simply because they covet the draft picks they have and player for player trades are rare in the NFL.