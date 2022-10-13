Miami Dolphins get good news on injury fronts but Tua is still out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are trending toward being a lot healthier ahead of their game against the Vikings and that is a piece of good news for a team that has lost two in a row.
Miami’s top receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both at practice, and Hill, despite a foot injury, is expected to play on Sunday. Hill was pulled in the 4th quarter against the Jets because of his foot and left the stadium in a walking boot according to reports.
On the defensive side of the ball, the week off for Xavien Howard seems to have helped as he is back at practice and is also expected to play. Without Howard last week, the Dolphins’ secondary was a mess. Miami will face a very good WR group on Sunday.
Back over on offense, Terron Armstead is expected to play on Sunday as well. His toe injury isn’t considered serious but he has been dealing with the pain. He missed a part of Sunday’s game as well.
The Dolphins have not lost at Hard Rock Stadium this year and there is no time like now to get back on the winning side of football. Miami has lost two in a row both to teams they probably could have beaten if they were healthy.
Tua is still out and will likely be out for at least another week. He has entered the 4th of five stages of NFL-mandated protocol recovery. He has already been ruled out of Sunday. It appears that Skylar Thompson will be the starter on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater should have returned to practice today but it doesn’t appear Mike McDaniel will roll with him on only a day or two of practice.