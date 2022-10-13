Miami Dolphins shouldn’t be worried yet, long season ahead
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are having a fit over the way the last two games have gone but they shouldn’t be. There is a long season to go.
This week the Miami Dolphins will face the Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium and then will host the Steelers on Sunday night a week later. The high from starting 3-0 has faded but if this really is a different team, as many fans have screamed at the top of their lungs, then why are they worried now?
There are serious facts we need to consider.
- Tua was knocked out of the Bengals game on a cheap body slam.
- The game was a road game on a short week after a huge physical game against the Bills.
- Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t overly prepared given the short week.
- Miami was in position to win the game until the Bridgewater interception late.
- Miami lost their backup QB on a garbage decision by a spotter first play vs. Jets.
- Xavien Howard was out leaving Kohou to start against very good WRs
- Dolphins were down two points in the 4th with 8 minutes to go
- Jason Sanders missed FG for the lead give Jets ball near 50 yard line (they score next series).
- Following missed FG and Jets TD, Thompson fumbles on own 5 yardline. Jets score 1 play later.
- Miami, down 33-17 turns ball over on downs at own 34 – Jets score again 5 plays later.
- Dolphins drive into Jets side of 50, fail on 4th down, Jets score next series.
Miami’s misfortune is easily seen and yes, the defense struggled and were far from dominant. In the Jets game, you could tell that the game got out of hand so quickly in the 4th that Miami’s defense couldn’t save it.
Still, Miami has been in position to win both games in the 4th and that means they have managed to do something right with both Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater at QB, just not enough of doing something right.
Miami fans are criticizing a defense that has been put in really bad situations the last two games because of the offense. The Jets wore Miami’s defense down running the ball and took advantage of Thompson’s inexperience but still the team was only down by 2 with 8 minutes left in the game.
So should we throw in the towel now? Of course not. The Vikings will be a tough team to beat this week especially given Miami’s current injury situations and uncertainty at quarterback but the same team, that “this team is different” team, hasn’t disappeared since beating the Ravens and Bills. They are just dealing with what other teams are forced to deal with. Critical injuries at the wrong time.
Miami should get better as they get healthier but if there is one negative we are seeing is that Miami is relying heavily on a handful of players to elevate the team and without them, there are problems. If this team is, in fact, different, then we should start seeing that resiliency soon and we should be back on track when we start getting our starters back. Just be glad this is early in the season and not later.