Miami Dolphins week 6 preview: Minnesota Vikings
By Luke Allen
The Miami Dolphins (3-2) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) in an out-of-conference week six contest at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday.
Adversity is here.
After starting out the year 3-0 in what felt like a flawless, perfect beginning to the 2022 season, the Dolphins have dropped two straight games and lost two straight quarterbacks to injury. Enter the scorching 4-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins look to avoid losing their third straight game and dropping to a .500 record, but it will not be easy.
Who is playing quarterback for the Dolphins this weekend?
We really have no idea. The safest bet would be Skylar Thompson, the seventh-round rookie who stepped in last week when Teddy Bridgewater went down. While he did show some spark in the preseason, Thompson did not exactly have an inspiring performance in a relief effort last weekend in East Rutherford. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa remain in concussion protocol.
Are the Vikings as good as their record indicates?
Yes.
The NFC North-leading Vikings are 4-1, with their only blemish being from the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is top 10 in the league in terms of passing yards, with over 1,300 yards through four games. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is emerging as one of, if not the best receiver in the NFL. Jefferson leads the entire league with 547 receiving yards to go along with 55 receptions. The kid is historically good.
The Minnesota defense does give up a lot of yards per game, but they have bent and not broken all season long. The unit only gives up 20 points per game. They have generated seven turnovers through five games, which is three more than the four the Dolphins have generated (which is tied for third-to-last in the league, by the way).
How do the Dolphins slow down the Vikings?
Simply put, the Vikings have playmakers on every level of their roster, which makes them a very good football team. Weapons on offense include Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielen.
However, after Jefferson and Thielen, the Vikings’ number three receiver, statistically, is KJ Osborn, who has compiled 16 receptions for 159 yards on the year. Justin Jefferson usually puts up those numbers in one game.
Behind Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison is the second-leading rusher with only 94 yards on the season. The third-leading rusher? Kirk Cousins with 23 rushing yards on the year — good for a cool 4.5 rushing yards per game.
The fact of the matter is if the Dolphins make an emphasis on taking away Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook’s production, there are not many other big playmakers available for Minnesota. Make KJ Osborn beat you. Make Alexander Mattison beat you. Make, checks notes, Irv Smith Jr. beat you.
The bottom line
The Miami Dolphins are coming into this game down to their third-string quarterback after losing two straight. It’s not exactly a must-win, but the Dolphins really do not want to fall to .500, especially with the Buffalo Bills starting to run with the AFC East lead.
The Vikings are a good team, but they are beatable. The Eagles smothered the Vikings’ offense en route to a 24-7 win in week two by holding Jefferson to 48 yards receiving and Cook to 17 yards rushing. Nobody else stepped up. Cousins threw three interceptions trying to make plays to the other guys. It is entirely possible.
Skylar Thompson must play a safe, clean game assuming he is QB1 on Sunday. Let the game come to you, young man. Per Adam Schefter, Tyreek Hill should be good to go on Sunday and he can go. Put the ball in your playmakers’ hands and good things will happen.
The Vikings open up as 2.5-point road favorites. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 ET on Sunday in Miami.