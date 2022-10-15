Miami Dolphins: 3 sneaky keys to pull the upset over the Vikings
It was just another fun week of being a Miami Dolphins fan. We got coach Mike McDaniel getting bored to death answering question after question about concussions for Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. I honestly thought the guy was just going to fall over the podium because he eye-rolled too hard after having the 1 billionth concussion question hurled his way.
We had some light-hearted stuff, which naturally had to be analyzed like how the smart folks break down all the moon-landing footage, with the whole ping-pong-table saga. It’s nice to know that Tyreek Hill got a new one in the locker room. I think that was the right move and it’s one we will look back and point to as to why this Miami Dolphins team ascends.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are going to be starting a 7th-round rookie, Skylar Thompson, and are asking him to lead the team over the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings who are favored in Miami a place where the Miami Dolphins haven’t lost since Oct. 24th of last year.
Yep, it’s been a regular week for us Miami Dolphins fans. This kind of madness and banana land-type stuff that is swirling around the team is nothing new for us. We know how to handle it and handle it we must.
The Vikings, though 4-1, are not a team that makes me tremble. Frankly, there aren’t many teams in the league that do that to me. I mean, it’s Kirk Cousins. No person should ever fear him regardless of how decent he might be playing.
We know about their offense and the caliber of players they have on it. We should know who they want to get the ball to.
I think the Miami Dolphins, with a rookie QB making his first career start can play good enough football to be in this game and win.
I say this every week and it still rings true; We all know the obvious keys to any victory. Those are to dominate up front, establish the run, the quarterback needs to take what the defense is giving him and make the proper throw but also take calculated risks, keep the penalties down, tackle the ball carrier, and be sound on special teams. These things need to happen in most victories.
But to make my sneaky underrated keys to victory list, I needed to delve deeper into the nuances of the game and assimilate what the Dolphins did last week. I think I did that but let me know what other sneaky, off-the-beaten-path keys to victory the Miami Dolphins need to embrace to put this once beautiful season back on track and get to 4-2 with a falling apart Steelers team heading to South Beach next week.