Tua Tagovailoa cleared to return should be back vs Steelers
The Miami Dolphins go great news as Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocols and will be available to play next week against the Steelers.
Tua is still listed as out for Sunday because he has not had a full practice since before the Bengals game. He was a limited participant this week. In a perfect world, he would start this weekend against the Vikings but sadly, that looks to be impossible.
The news for Teddy Bridgewater is also good. Bridgewater cleared the protocols as well and will spend Sunday activated as the number two QB behind Skylar Thompson.
Bridgewater wasn’t able to practice all week but we have to believe Thompson will be on a shorter leash this week with Bridgewater now healthy, not that he was ever concussed.
Miami needs to get their ship back to sea and take these games they are supposed to win. With Tua returning, the offense should start clicking again soon but they have to this win on Sunday.
For the rest of the year, Tua is going to be under a microscope. Every hit will be watched closely and the NFL won’t hesitate to pull him from a game.
Miami has lost two games in a row, both games they should have won.
Defensively, Howard will return to the field but CB Kader Kohou is doubtful. Kohou has been having a good season so far and if Howard has any setbacks, Miami’s secondary will again be thinner.
The Dolphins will play the Vikings this week and then Sunday night the following week against Pittsburgh.