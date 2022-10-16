Christian McCaffrey is not who the Miami Dolphins need to trade for
There are rumors abounding regarding the future of Christian McCaffrey in Carolina and a number of fans on social media think the Miami Dolphins should trade for him. Not the guy they need.
There was a time when CMC was the elite running back in the NFL. A top-three fantasy football running back and a draft pick. He was the guy that other teams drooled over. A top runner and an even more potent pass catcher. CMC had everything you would want.
Now, he is an injury-prone runner that will cost a team a lot of draft capital and cap space and he isn’t worth it. Especially for the Miami Dolphins.
It seems to fit the Dolphins’ MO. Sign or trade for a player with an injury history and let your medical staff do their magic and make him healthy. Only Miami’s medical staff can’t make anyone healthy.
McCaffrey is a fun player to watch but the Dolphins have more needs than just running back and if they were going to trade for someone, that position would be the last on the list.
If we are talking about the Panthers who could be in a sell-off mode after firing Matt Rhule, the best player is likely edge rusher, Brian Burns. That too creates a problem for the Dolphins. They have high hopes for Jaelan Phillips and signed Emmanuel Ogbah to a big contract ahead of this year’s free agency period.
Burns would be a special addition to the Dolphins’ defense but he is not going to be a cheap addition or a cheap contract as he will need a new one ahead of this year.
Miami could make a move before the end of the month when the trade deadline arrives. I just don’t see a need for CMC and while I love Burns, I don’t see Miami looking at that position as one to make a move for.
CMC? His name sounds great but his career is never going to be the same as it started out to be. For what it’s worth, there has been nothing but speculation that Miami could have interest.