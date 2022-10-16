If all Miami Dolphins QBs are healthy, Bridgewater should be inactive
The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback problem and it has nothing to do with concussions, poor play, or anything else. Teddy Bridgewater looks bored.
Teddy Bridgewater was supposed to be a great addition. Many of us, yes, me too, thought the signing made sense. He was a savvy veteran, someone who could step in and not miss a step. Instead, we get, as one person on Twitter called him, Jay Cutler 2.0.
I get it, the offensive line is bad but they are the same line that Miami had with Tua Tagovailoa and the same line today that Skylar Thompson was able to play behind. Teddy Bridgewater? Not until the fourth quarter and frankly, he looked disinterested in playing at all.
Many wondered why Mike McDaniel would start a rookie over him but I think today is a good indication why. McDaniel isn’t going to throw any of his players under the bus but clearly the offense runs better and more efficient when Bridge isn’t in the game.
His demeanor makes him look like he doesn’t care. Coming off the field, there is no hurry, no excitement, no enthusiasm. A closeup today showed him walking off the field during a timeout looking at the sky and glancing around the stadium. No smile, no emotions, no nothing. And it shows on the field.
I’m not the only who sees this.
Many fans threw the Dolphins chances out the window when Thompson went down and Miami went down 7-3. Thompson wasn’t great by any means but he played fast, he played with some fire. Bridgewater played like his bridge was being burnt.
As Lisa Johnson said, if all three are healthy, my lineup is Tua, Skylar, Teddy and next week, Teddy is inactive.