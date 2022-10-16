Miami Dolphins gameday: 3 players that need to step up!
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium today. Losers of two in a row, the Dolphins need to get back on track.
We know that Skylar Thompson has to step up. We know that Xavien Howard’s return is also important, but we need other players to make plays, impactful plays, and turn this game into a favorable opportunity to win.
Miami has to be balanced on both sides of the ball, which will require team efforts in all three phases of the game.
With that being said, here are three players that need to step up today and one more for good measure.
Chase Edmonds is our bonus player this week.
We can’t be sure what Edmonds’ role in today’s game plan will be but we can say without question that he has to do a better job than he has done so far. He was a great addition in the off-season but we haven’t seen what Miami saw in him.
In the passing game, Edmonds has had some good catches but he has also had too many dropped passes and some of them have come late in games that could have changed the outcome.
Edmonds has the tools to be a very good running back but Miami needs to get him more involved in running the football too. Last week and the week before we saw more Raheem Mostert and that isn’t a bad thing. Mostert runs very well and is quick. But Miami brought in Edmonds for a reason, now he needs to step up and take advantage of his opportunities and make plays.
With a rookie quarterback starting today, the Dolphins are going to need their run game to be up to the task and that means Edmonds has to do his job.