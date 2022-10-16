Miami Dolphins miserable three weeks continue with QB carousel
The Miami Dolphins have matched their season opening win streak with a three game losing streak and a fall to last place in the division.
The AFC East could look a lot different at the end of today. The division belongs to the Bills but the Jets shocked the Packers at home and are now waiting to see if they will emerge tied for first. The Dolphins will find themselves tied with the Patriots who destroyed the Browns.
Suddenly, the best team in the NFL only three weeks ago looks like they could be the worst team in the AFC East. But who do we blame? Today, it wasn’t the fault of the defense.
Miami has gone through Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, and Skylar Thompson. Today they went through Thompson and Bridgewater. Despite a late rally by the Dolphins, Teddy couldn’t get it done and failed to move the ball until the fourth quarter. More on that in a moment.
Defensively, the Dolphins were stars. Miami forced the Vikings into 10 three an out possessions. They harrassed Kirk Cousins the entire game and played near perfectly. So why the big point differential? We can blame the offense.
The Dolphins offense was atrocious and we can’t place blame on Skylar Thompson who looked good before a thumb injury on his throwing hand took him out the rest of the day. Thompson put Miami into position to score points on both of his first drives but penalties on the offense kept moving them back. In fact, on the second possession, Miami drove into Viking territority only to have three consecutive penalties and five total on the drive. Not only taking Miami away from a TD possibility, but out of field goal range.
Thompson simply couldn’t overcome the penalties and after he left, Bridgewater couldn’t overcome his inability to recognize the defenses taking sack after sack. He forced plays, came up short on some passes, and overall looked horrible, making many understand why Mike McDaniel opted for Thompson.
Bridgewater still almost brought the Dolphins back into the game. The two turnovers that crushed the hopes of that comeback were sadly, on Jaylen Waddle. Bridgewater had two interceptions on the day, his first was a good pass to Waddle who bobbled the ball and eventually fell into the hands of a defender. His 2nd was all his fault but it was late in the game with little hope.
With time winding down and the Dolphins looking to take the lead, a pass to Jaylen Waddle was completed deep in Vikings territory but Waddle fumbled the ball and the go-ahead opportunity was gone. Two plays later Dalvin Cook took it 53 yards for a touchdown.
Miami would claw back into the game late but it was too much to overcome. The play of Bridgewater in the 4th was solid but the rest of the game left a lot to be desired but if we truly feel the need to place blame, it should all go the offensive line.
Miami’s offensive line may be the worst it has been in recent memory. That is all that really needs to be said about that.