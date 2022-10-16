Miami Dolphins Terron Armstead is out as is Kader Kohou
The Miami Dolphins inactive list for today’s Vikings game is not a list of players Miami can live without, in fact, they need them.
Terron Armstead leads the list of inactives as he continues to deal with a toe injury. Despite getting medical opinions on his toe, no one really knows what is going on and he will be day-to-day and week-to-week most of the season. Today, he is out.
With Armstead out, the Dolphins are going to have to put Brandon Shell at either left or right tackle and that is not an ideal situation. Miami simply hasn’t done enough to fix their line and while they threw a lot of money at Armstead in free agency, they knew he would miss time. He is missing time.
Miami will also be without rookie standout Kader Kohou who is banged up. With Kohou out, Miami has Noah Igbinoghene in line for more action today. Unfortunately, Igbinoghene is more of a liability than an asset. His coverage skills are poor and even his angles on pursuit leave something to be desired.
Durham Smythe has been a question mark all year and he too will sit out. That is another blow to a TE unit that features Mike Gesicki blocking more than catching passes. Tanner Conner is active and so is Hunter Long but both are unproven. At least Smythe could block and catch passes.
After spending the first few weeks inactive, Myles Gaskin is back on the inactive list for this week. His future with the team remains a question mark with the trade deadline approaching.
Miami fans knew that Tua Tagovailoa would be inactive and in fact, he is, along with John Jenkins and WR Erik Ezukanma.
With Ezukanma inactive the Dolphins must believe that Cedrick Wilson will play the game and if not, they will run with Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft. Ezukanma still hasn’t gotten up to the speed of the NFL if he hasn’t been activated yet.