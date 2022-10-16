At some point, Miami Dolphins offense is going to be incredible
The Miami Dolphins, that team that you simply can’t figure out, once again broke hearts but was anyone really expecting more? At least there is hope for the offense.
Today, the Dolphins defense dominated and the Dolphins offense looked pathetic so why should we look at it as something that will turn around and be successful. I’m going to go one step further and say that sometime in the next two years, Miami will have one of the top offenses in the NFL.
There is zero question that Miami’s offense sucked today but I want to get away from the visuals we had, the optics if you will. Look at the areas that are the most concern and when we do that, the question isn’t the system and it’s not the personnel. It’s not the play calling and it may not even be the quarterback.
Miami’s biggest offensive problem is the line. When you can’t run consistently or pass consistently because of pressure, you can’t run an offense.
Teddy Bridgewater is not a good quarterback. He is average. We saw more downfield plays and energy from Skylar Thompson and we already know we see that from Tua Tagovailoa.
The line, however, can’t stop a cold. Today they kept both QBs on the run but when they actually managed to hold their blocks, the QBs burned them with good throws downfield.
When the blocks are held we can see that McDaniel’s system is going to be hard to stop. It is creative and hard to defend. He uses mismatches and forces defenses to stop his best players with theirs and then beats them with it.
Using motion, McDaniel gets defenses confused. There are no gimmicks. It’s simple offense that needs…blocking.
Miami’s desire to continue using players on the offensive line that shouldn’t be there is baffling. I would understand if this is one year dealing with injuries but this is a decade old issue because Miami doesn’t put the value on several positions. Armstead and Williams simply are not enough.
When this changes, the Dolphins should be a lot better but the question is can they do it before the defense completely falls apart because right now, the defense is holding this all together.