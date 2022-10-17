Let the man dance: Mike Gesicki vows “no more Griddy”
The Miami Dolphins’ top tight end has been getting ridiculed for his “Griddy” dance and now, Mike Gesicki says he won’t do it anymore. I say leave him the hell alone.
Who cares if Mike Gesicki can’t do some stupid dance that will eventually find its way out of pop culture like the Floss. Frankly, I have always preferred the Barry Sanders approach to touchdown celebrations. Hand the ball to the referee and act like you have been there before.
The NFL wants you to believe that “fun” is what they are all about but not really. The players however have had quite a bit of fun, poking fun that is, at Gesicki’s attempts to do the dance. Some players get it and some don’t. Now we won’t see it anymore. Frankly, I enjoyed it.
Why would anyone enjoy watching a grown man mess up a dance? Well for starters, I don’t dance and I don’t really try to. Two, who cares, the dude is having a blast and I’m sure when he gets home his family laughs about it as well. Finally, the man is scoring touchdowns. On Sunday, he scored two.
I say if Mike Gesicki wants to Griddy, let the man do the Griddy!
What is more important is that on Sunday, Gesicki became part of the game plan again. When he is, he is a big threat in the red zone and can make first downs. So far, the Dolphins have tried to make him a blocking tight end and it hasn’t worked as well as they had hoped.
His future in Miami remains a big question mark.