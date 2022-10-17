Miami Dolphins lose Nik Needham, Chris Grier needs to do something
Chris Grier needs to be up this morning, on the phone, trying to buy a cornerback for the Miami Dolphins secondary after losing Nik Needham on Sunday.
Yes, the great Miami Dolphins weekly news update continues to get better with Nik Needham now out for the year joining fellow promising youngster Trill Williams who was lost in training camp.
The Dolphins are a M.A.S.H. unit right now. Tua Tagovailoa might be coming back but Miami may have lost Skylar Thompson for a little while with his thumb injury. Terron Armstead is still out, Byron Jones is out, Kader Kohou is out, and now, no Needham.
Needham tore his Achilles on Sunday ending his 2022 season.
Grier is in a bad situation because they believed that Jones would be back by now, they really need to find a new team doctor or medical facility, this has been going on for a long time in Miami. Jones didn’t make it back and Miami had to roll with Needham.
Needham was excellent in his coverage and the Dolphins hardly missed a beat. Kader Kohou stepped up for Williams but now, we are relying on Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen who missed some time on Sunday as well.
This is not going to help the secondary and is putting a lot more pressure on Josh Boyer and his front seven making plays quickly. They were able to hold off the Vikings for most of the game but now, they need help.
Grier is going to have to make calls and chances are he will overpay. He needs more than a backup, he needs a starter and there are not many starting CBs on the market. The best option is William Jackson who wants out of Washington. He is a starter who can plug and play into Miami’s scheme but in reality, he may not be available at the price Grier would want to pay.
The Dolphins have to do something because they simply are running out of cornerbacks and that can’t continue. Something is wrong in Miami. The injuries are piling up after a relatively injury-free camp. We are only 6 games into the season with 12 more weeks to go including a bye week which is a long way off right now.